Members of criminal group, who embezzled UAH 2.2 million on repair of military facilities, will be tried in Volyn region - SBI

In the Volyn region, SBI officers completed a pre-trial investigation into a criminal group that misappropriated more than UAH 2.2 million of budget funds allocated for the repair of defense facilities. The indictment has been sent to court.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

Details of the crime

Last fall, the housing and maintenance department (HMD) of the Ministry of Defense in Volyn signed 4 contracts with a private enterprise to repair premises for the needs of one of the military units in the region. Almost UAH 10 million was allocated for these works.

The deal was organized by the head of the contractor company, who involved an official of the HMD and the head of the company supervising the work in the illegal activity.

During 2023, the director of the company entered false data in the acts of work performed. In particular, he overstated the cost of materials and indicated work that the company did not actually perform.

The head of the company supervising the work was helping to prepare the falsified acts, and the head of the HMD signed them. The funds were then transferred to the contractor's accounts. As a result of such fraud, the budget suffered losses of more than UAH 2.2 million.







Articles under which the offenders are charged

The official and two heads of private enterprises are accused of forgery and misappropriation of property (Article 191(5), Article 27(5), Article 27(3), Article 28(2), Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of these articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

During the pre-trial investigation, all damages were compensated.