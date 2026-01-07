Ukrenergo says one more group may be added to hourly outage schedules due to severe frost

A drop in air temperature traditionally leads to higher electricity consumption, but the weather factor is predictable.

Ukrenergo CEO Vitalii Zaichenko said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, the power system was fully prepared for the winter period as early as the beginning of October.

The situation has been significantly complicated by massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, which have led to forced power supply restrictions that are currently in place.

Zaichenko noted that if the air temperature drops to minus 20 degrees and stays at that level for several days, Ukrenergo will be forced to tighten restrictions.

Watch more: Electricity supply to hospitals and transport in Lviv has not been restored, - Mayor Sadovyi. VIDEO

Tightening restrictions

"To balance the grid and ensure the safe operation of the power system, we will have to slightly tighten restriction measures. Roughly, this means adding one more group to the hourly outage schedules," he said.

At the same time, the head of Ukrenergo stressed that the key risk to Ukraine’s power system remains Russian attacks, the consequences of which are impossible to predict, especially during severe frost.

Read more: Ukrainian refugees open "Point of Invincibility" for Berlin residents during blackout