Electricity supply to hospitals and transport in Lviv has not been restored, - Mayor Sadovyi. VIDEO

Some medical facilities in Lviv are still closed, and electric transport is also not operating.

This was announced during a briefing by Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"For some reason, I thought that after talking to Prime Minister Svyrydenko, who gave a clear message, I thank her for that. Then there was a conversation with the acting Minister of Energy, Minister Liashko called and assured me 1000% that no one has the right to shut down medical services.

What do we have today? In TMA No. 1, they have now cut off power to the centre for people who have survived captivity and torture. There is TMA No. 2. ... These are seriously ill patients who are on ventilators. This is haematology and pulmonology. The power supply is now cut off. Plus, do you see the trams? They are gone. And there are no trolleybuses. It is now 1:35 p.m. Although everyone assured me that electric transport and hospitals would not be cut off," he said.

Read more: This is nonsense! Some hospitals and all public electric transport in Lviv have been without power since last night due to change in criticality, - Sadovyi

What preceded this?

In December, Prime Minister Svyrydenko said that the government was reviewing the list of critical infrastructure facilities.

On 7 January, Lviv Mayor Sadovyi said that some hospitals and all municipal electric transport had been cut off from electricity since the night before. This happened because the government changed its approach to determining the criticality of enterprises.

He later announced that the power supply to critical infrastructure in Lviv had been restored.

Read more: Government has banned power cuts in hospitals, and State Energy Inspection will check for possible violations in Lviv, - Svyrydenko