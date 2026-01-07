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Traffic accident involving 13 cars occurred in Kyiv: traffic towards Vyshhorod is complicated. PHOTO

A traffic accident involving 13 cars occurred on Dniprovodska Street in Kyiv.

This was reported by the capital's patrol police, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Traffic towards the city of Vyshhorod is currently congested.

Patrol officers have organised a detour via the opposite lane at the scene of the accident.

Drivers are asked to take this information into account when planning their route.

See more: Drunk driver crashes into ambulance in Sumy region: five injured. PHOTOS

A traffic accident involving 13 cars occurred in Kyiv: what is known?
A traffic accident involving 13 cars occurred in Kyiv: what is known?

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Traffic accidents (454) Kyiv (3045) Patrol police (199)
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