Traffic accident involving 13 cars occurred in Kyiv: traffic towards Vyshhorod is complicated. PHOTO

A traffic accident involving 13 cars occurred on Dniprovodska Street in Kyiv.

This was reported by the capital's patrol police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Traffic towards the city of Vyshhorod is currently congested.

Patrol officers have organised a detour via the opposite lane at the scene of the accident.

Drivers are asked to take this information into account when planning their route.

See more: Drunk driver crashes into ambulance in Sumy region: five injured. PHOTOS



