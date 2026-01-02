Drunk driver crashes into ambulance in Sumy region: five injured. PHOTOS

A road accident involving a passenger car and an emergency medical vehicle occurred in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy region police.

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The accident occurred on 1 January at around 3 p.m. in the village of Makove, Shostka district.

According to preliminary data from law enforcement, the 51-year-old driver of the VAZ passenger car was intoxicated. While driving, he collided with a Citroen emergency medical vehicle driven by a 37-year-old driver.

At the time of the accident, there were medical workers, a patient and an accompanying person in the ambulance.

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As a result of the collision, both vehicles sustained mechanical damage. Five people were injured, with the driver of the car suffering serious bodily harm.

The police seized both cars and placed them in an impound lot. A criminal case has been opened under Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in connection with the traffic accident. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The police also released photos from the scene of the accident.

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