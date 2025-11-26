Drunk Porsche driver in Kyiv caused accident, hit passenger and used weapon, - police. PHOTO

A 37-year-old Kyiv resident caused a traffic accident, then attacked a passenger in another vehicle with his fists and fired several shots from a traumatic pistol at the driver.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

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Shooting in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv

As noted, a Kyiv resident called the 102 hotline to report a fight and shooting in the Solomianskyi district. A patrol crew and an investigative team immediately went to the scene.

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"The police established that the driver of a Porsche Cayenne collided with a VAZ car and several other vehicles at the intersection of Solomianska Square. After that, he began to behave aggressively, swearing at witnesses and participants in the accident," the report said.

In particular, during the conflict, the offender punched a 26-year-old female passenger of the damaged VAZ car in the head. The VAZ driver tried to stop the attacker, but the latter took out a traumatic pistol and fired two shots in his direction. Paramedics hospitalised the 22-year-old victim with a non-penetrating gunshot wound and provided him with the necessary assistance.







What is known about the attacker?

The offender was a 37-year-old resident of the capital who, according to external signs, was intoxicated and refused to take a sobriety test. Patrol officers drew up administrative documents against him under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offences (driving while intoxicated). The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and his weapon was confiscated.

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Investigators from the Solomianskyi Police Department, under the procedural guidance of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office, informed the suspect of his suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with particular audacity and with the use of an object specially adapted for causing bodily harm. The article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to seven years.