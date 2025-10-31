Four soldiers killed in traffic accident in Lviv region, - SBI
Four soldiers from one of the military units died as a result of a traffic accident in the Lviv region.
This was reported by the press service of the SBI, according to Censor.NET.
Circumstances of the accident
Yesterday, 30 October, at around 9:15 p.m., near the village of Zhyrivka, the driver of a "Nissan" car with military license plates lost control on a turn.
The car left the roadway and crashed into a truck that was stationary at the time.
Casualties
The driver and two passengers of the "Nissan", as well as a passenger of the truck, who was also a soldier and was just getting out of the cab, were killed.
Investigators have inspected the scene, collected evidence, interrogated witnesses, and launched a series of measures to determine all the circumstances.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of driving or machine operation rules, resulting in the death of several people).
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password