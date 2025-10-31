Four soldiers killed in traffic accident in Lviv region, - SBI

Four soldiers from one of the military units died as a result of a traffic accident in the Lviv region.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI, according to Censor.NET.

Circumstances of the accident

Yesterday, 30 October, at around 9:15 p.m., near the village of Zhyrivka, the driver of a "Nissan" car with military license plates lost control on a turn.

The car left the roadway and crashed into a truck that was stationary at the time.

Casualties

The driver and two passengers of the "Nissan", as well as a passenger of the truck, who was also a soldier and was just getting out of the cab, were killed.

Investigators have inspected the scene, collected evidence, interrogated witnesses, and launched a series of measures to determine all the circumstances.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of driving or machine operation rules, resulting in the death of several people).

