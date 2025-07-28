Fatal road traffic accident involving police officer took place in Bukovyna, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

On 28 July, a fatal road traffic accident involving an employee of the Chernivtsi District Police Department occurred in Novoselytsia, Bukovyna.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"The police officer, driving a Volkswagen Tiguan, lost control and collided with a fence. As a result of the accident, one passenger died. The driver and another woman in the car were hospitalised. Another passenger did not require medical intervention," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office said that the driver was previously intoxicated. The results of the examinations are expected. The issue of serving a notice of suspicion is being decided.

