SBI investigates traffic accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region in which MP Ruschyshyn was killed. PHOTOS

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating all circumstances of the tragic traffic accident that occurred on the evening of July 24, 2025, on the H-09 "Mukachevo–Lviv" highway near the village of Babukhiv, Rohatyn territorial community, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, ridden by a Ukrainian Member of Parliament from the "Holos" faction, collided with a trailer attached to a tractor driven by a local resident.

The incident occurred at night under low visibility conditions. As a result of the collision, the MP sustained severe injuries and later died in an ambulance.

Immediately after receiving the report of the traffic accident, an investigative-operational team from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was dispatched to the scene. Specialists worked throughout the night, inspecting the site, documenting evidence, collecting footage from surveillance cameras, and interviewing witnesses.









Earlier reports stated that on July 24, a member of parliament from the "Holos" party, Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, died in a traffic accident.