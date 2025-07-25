ENG
News
12 043 33

"Voice" deputy Rushchyshyn dies in road accident

Yaroslav Rushchyshyn

On 24 July, MP of the Voice party Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died in a car accident.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Tvoe Misto", citing the MP's relatives.

The publication recalls that Yaroslav Rushchyshyn was a Ukrainian entrepreneur and public figure. He was a co-founder of the "Dzyga" Art Association and produced a number of Ukrainian bands, including "Dead Cock", "Tea Fans Club", "Dzyga Jazz Quartet", as well as early projects by "Okean Elzy" and singer Ruslana.

In 2019-2021, he headed the Lviv regional organisation of the "Voice" party. He was an honorary senator of the Ukrainian Catholic University and co-founder of the Lviv Business School LvBS.

Author: 

deputy (207) Accident (373) death (1567) Holos party (18) Rushchyshyn Yaroslav (1)
