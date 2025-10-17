Fatal accident at checkpoint: truck hit to death two soldiers near Odesa. VIDEO

On the morning of 17 October, near the village of Sukhyi Lyman in the Odesa region, a truck hit two soldiers near a mobile checkpoint. One died at the scene, the other - in an ambulance. The police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Odesa regional police.

The accident occurred today, 17 October, at around 7 a.m. on a motorway near the village of Sukhyi Lyman. Two soldiers, aged 34 and 36, were killed.

See more: Actor and Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Oleksii Nakonechnyi (Artist) killed in car accident. PHOTO

The truck driver did not notice the soldiers

"It has been preliminarily established that a 63-year-old truck driver ran over two military personnel who were standing near a mobile checkpoint. The driver explained that he did not notice them," said Dmytro Sliuta, head of the transport crime investigation department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Region.

Soldiers were killed at the checkpoint

Unfortunately, one victim died at the scene, and the other died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The truck driver was sober.

A test for intoxication showed that the driver was sober.

See more: Pre-trial investigation has been launched into fatal traffic accident in Zhytomyr in which prosecutor was killed. PHOTOS

The investigative team for traffic accidents of Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region is establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The issue of entering the information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and detaining the driver in accordance with procedural rules is being decided.