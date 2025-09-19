Pre-trial investigation has been launched into fatal traffic accident in Zhytomyr in which prosecutor was killed. PHOTOS

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into a fatal road accident in Zhytomyr, which killed a prosecutor.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday, at about 7:30 p.m., a Volkswagen driver hit a pedestrian on a pedestrian crossing on Chudnivska Street in Zhytomyr. The victim turned out to be a 51-year-old employee of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office. As a result of the accident, the victim sustained serious injuries and unfortunately died in hospital," the statement says.

The driver was detained. A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the procedural supervision of the Zhytomyr Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.

"The Prosecutor General's Office expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of our colleague over the tragic death. He was an excellent specialist and a good man," the statement added.







