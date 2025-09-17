Intoxicated TCR employee causes multiple traffic accidents, flees from police in Ternopil. VIDEO

An employee of a Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in one of the districts of Ternopil region caused several traffic accidents while fleeing from police.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil region.

According to preliminary data, patrol policemen received information that the driver of a Skoda, who was probably intoxicated, was driving from the city of Zbarazh and failed to comply with a stop order while driving from the city of Zbarazh.

During the pursuit, the driver created dangerous situations for other road users and collided with police vehicles, as well as a truck and an Audi.

Police officers detained the offender and took him to the Ternopil District Police Department to clarify the circumstances. The man turned out to be a 31-year-old employee of a TCR and SS in one of the district offices.

It was later established that just a few hours before the incident, the driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, had already caused two other traffic accidents.

