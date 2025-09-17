Man stabbed serviceman of TCR during alert measures in Odesa. Attacker fled, - regional military commissariat

The day before, in Odesa, during alert measures, a man stabbed a soldier of the TCR.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Odesa Regional TCR and SS.

As noted, on the evening of 16 September 2025, in the Kyiv district of Odesa, during alert measures carried out by a joint group consisting of a representative of the National Police and servicemen of the RTCR and SS, a citizen was legally required to present his military registration documents. In response to this request, the citizen fled and committed an armed attack with a knife, inflicting a penetrating wound on the serviceman. After committing the crime, the offender managed to leave the scene.

"The wounded serviceman was immediately taken to a medical facility, where he is receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

The incident was recorded on a soldier's body camera. The materials, including video recordings, will be forwarded to law enforcement agencies to document the offence and take the necessary procedural actions.

The Odesa Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support emphasises that the use of weapons against military personnel performing their duties in accordance with current legislation is a serious criminal offence punishable under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Such actions have no justification and cannot be justified, and the punishment for them is severe and inevitable.