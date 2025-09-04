Men attack TRC servicemen in Volyn: shooting erupts during brawl

In the village of Boratyn, Volyn region, a group of men clashed with TRC servicemen who attempted to check their military registration documents. Shots were fired during the confrontation, and the attackers were detained.

On September 4, a group of TCR servicemen and police officers were notifying citizens in Lutsk and Lutsk district. In Boratyn, they spotted four men and attempted to check their documents.

According to the TRC, two of the men tried to flee and hid in an abandoned three-story building.

The group of servicemen and police officers caught up with the men and asked them to show their documents. However, according to the TRC, the men "began to resist physically and inflicted bodily injuries on the servicemen."

As a result, one of the TRC servicemen attempted to fire a warning shot with a non-lethal pistol, but a civilian knocked the weapon out of his hands, seized it, and started shooting at the notification group.

"Tear gas was used against the attackers to stop the unlawful actions. At the same time, one of the servicemen received medical assistance, with a preliminary diagnosis of a broken arm," the TRC added.

An investigative team worked at the scene, and the suspects were taken to a police unit to establish all the circumstances.

