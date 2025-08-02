Conflict with TCR and police in Vinnytsia: police launch investigation into circumstances of incident

The National Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident that took place near the stadium in Vinnytsia between citizens and employees of the territorial recruitment and social support centre.

During the events to notify residents about mobilisation, the military personnel of the recruitment centre found and detained a man who was wanted for evading military service.

"Subsequently, a group of people, including representatives of an NGO, arrived at the temporary location of the TCR and started a conflict with the military personnel, demanding to release the man.

About 80 people approached the institution, some of whom broke down the gates of the facility and tried to break in. Police used force to push the people outside the facility," the statement said.

Police are currently conducting an inspection and ensuring public order near the building.

To recap, late in the evening on 1 August, local residents gathered near the Lokomotiv stadium in Vinnytsia, reporting the illegal detention of men allegedly detained by the military of the TCR.

