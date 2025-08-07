On August 4, in Rivne region, during transportation of Viktor Moskvych, deputy of the Kostopil City Council from All-Ukrainian Union "Freedom" Political Party, from the Kremenets Regional TCR and SS to the military training center, the military vehicle was cut off by a car driven by criminals.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the sources of the LB.ua media outlet in the Defence Forces.

It is noted that the TRC transport was caught up to and cut off by a car carrying several athletic-looking men. A scuffle then broke out between the "mobsters" and the TCR military personnel.

According to media reports, an ambulance arrived at the scene of the attack on the TCR and SS military personnel, likely called by one of those who blocked the TCR vehicle.

It was later reported that reservist Moskvych was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a heart attack.

At the same time, police were present at the scene but did not intervene, according to a source speaking to the publication.

No criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding the obstruction of the TCR’s activities.

Journalists contacted Moskvych, but he refused to comment on the information.

Attempts to obtain a comment from the Rivne regional branch of the All-Ukrainian Union "Freedom" were also unsuccessful.

According to his 2024 declaration, Kostopil City Council deputy from All-Ukrainian Union "Freedom" party, Viktor Moskvych, owns assets worth 27 million UAH, 5 vehicles, and three private enterprises, including two agricultural cooperatives in Kostopil.