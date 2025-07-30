Man dies while fleeing from military personnel of TCR and police in Mykolaiv: SBI is investigating circumstances. PHOTO

The SBI officials are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man in Mykolaiv who was fleeing from law enforcement officers and military personnel of the territorial recruitment and social support centre.

This was reported by the Bureau's press service, Censor.NET informs.

It was established that on 30 July at about 10:00 a.m., a combined unit of a district police officer and three employees of the Korabelnyi and Zavodskyi RTCR and SS of Mykolaiv stopped the man in one of the city's industrial districts to check his credentials.

However, he immediately began to run away from the police towards a pedestrian bridge over a motorway and jumped from the bridge, which led to his death, the SBI said.

Currently, the scene is being inspected, the deceased is being identified, the police officer, RTCR and SS employees are being questioned, and eyewitnesses are being identified.

Information about the man's possible affiliation with one of the military units is being checked.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out on the grounds of a criminal offence under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or authority by a military official), the SBI added.

