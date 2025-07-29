TCRC servicemen forcibly shove man into van in Kharkiv; locals try to stop them. VIDEO

In Kharkiv, several individuals in military uniforms, likely servicemen of the Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS), dragged a man across the asphalt to shove him into a van. Civilians tried to intervene.

The video was published by Novosti.LIVE Kharkiv, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: the video contains profanity

The incident involved a conflict between civilians and TCR and SS personnel during the forcible detention of the man.

The footage circulating on social media shows people in military uniform dragging the man across the ground toward a green van. According to witnesses, a conflict erupted between the sides, including the use of pepper spray.

As of now, there has been no official response from the TCR and SS press service or the police regarding the incident.

