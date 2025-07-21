Man beat soldier of Volyn TCR with shovel during attempt to check his documents. VIDEO

In the village of Dubove, Kovel district, Volyn region, a man with a shovel attacked a serviceman of the centre during the check of military registration documents.

According to Censor.NET, the Volyn Regional TCR and SS stated that the man, in response to a request to show documents, struck the serviceman twice in the face and arms with a shovel, after which he fled the scene.

Watch more: In Lviv, men in uniforms with AFU insignia dragged guy out of entrance, dragged him along asphalt and shoved him into minibus. VIDEO

A video posted on social media shows that five representatives of the TCR were forced to flee from an aggressive man.

Watch more: TCR and SS servicemen beat man on head and forcibly shove him into car in Chernihiv region. VIDEO