TCR and SS servicemen beat man on head and forcibly shove him into car in Chernihiv region. VIDEO

Servicemen of a Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) used physical force on a man during notification procedures in the settlement of Sosnytsia, Chernihiv region. The center has launched an internal investigation into possible abuse of authority.

"A video is circulating online showing a possible abuse of authority involving the use of physical force by servicemen from one of the District TCR and SS units in the Chernihiv region. An internal investigation has been launched to establish all circumstances, causes of the incident, and individuals involved," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, the servicemen of TCR and SS intended to check the military registration documents of several men, who then began displaying provocative behavior, the recruitment center noted.

"After a lengthy dialogue, one of the men agreed to follow the servicemen to the TCR and SS. Upon arrival, he complained of shoulder pain and claimed a possible fracture. An ambulance crew transported him to a medical facility. Following examination and X-ray, the attending surgeon found no injuries to confirm the complaints," the center explained.

The statement added that the man was wanted for evading military service during mobilization.

Servicemen had asked him to accompany them to the TCR and SS, but he became aggressive and struck one of the servicemen in the leg while attempting to flee.

The TCR and SS noted that the serviceman who was subjected to force is a combat veteran transferred to the center after being wounded. The blow hit the leg that had been injured during frontline combat operations.

The leadership of the regional TCR and SS stated that it does not "condone abuse of authority by its employees," but "condemns violations of military duty and violence against servicemen."

The TCR and SS emphasized that, following the investigation, those military personnel found responsible will be held accountable.