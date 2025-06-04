Drunken athlete hits soldier at checkpoint at entrance to Kyiv: he has been notified of suspicion, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

A 23-year-old resident of Kyiv was served a notice of suspicion of inflicting bodily harm on a National Guard serviceman who was on duty at a checkpoint during the curfew.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

It has been established that on 1 June, during the curfew, a car driven by a drunken woman was stopped at a checkpoint in Holosiivskyi district at the entrance to Kyiv. Her drunken passenger was in the car with her.

"While police officers were talking to the driver, her companion behaved aggressively and struck one of the National Guardsmen in connection with his duties at the checkpoint. It should be noted that the suspect is a professional martial artist," the statement said.

The sanction of the article for intentionally inflicting light or moderate bodily harm to a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his/her official duties is punishable by imprisonment for up to 5 years.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Holosiivskyi Police Department in Kyiv.