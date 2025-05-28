Serviceman from TCR and SS beaten in Lviv region: police identify four attackers

Police have identified the individuals who beat a serviceman in the Lviv region. The suspects face up to four years of imprisonment for the offense.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the communications department of the National Police.

As previously reported, on May 22, police received a call about an incident that took place the day before in the city of Novyi Rozdil, where unknown individuals had inflicted bodily injuries on a serviceman of the Stryi District Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS). The man was taken to the hospital.

"Through investigative efforts, officers from Police Department No. 2 of the Stryi District Police Office identified four attackers — residents of Novyi Rozdil aged between 29 and 39.

Under the procedural guidance of the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office, investigators have already served two of the suspects with formal notices of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism committed by a group of persons)," the statement reads.

What are the suspects facing?

The article provides for a penalty of up to five years of restriction of liberty or up to four years of imprisonment.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.