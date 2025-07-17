In Lviv, men in uniforms with AFU insignia dragged guy out of entrance, dragged him along asphalt and shoved him into minibus. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing men in uniforms with chevrons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dragging the boy out of the house, dragging him along the asphalt and then putting him in a minibus.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication notes that the incident took place in Lviv, and the men in uniforms are military personnel of the local TCR.

"In Lviv, the TCR employees pulled the man by the hands right out of the entrance: they were dragging him to the bus on the ground," the commentary to the publication reads.

Read more: Chernihiv TCR on forceful detention of two men: intoxicated individuals resisted and were wanted as draft evaders