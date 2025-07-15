Chernihiv TCR on forceful detention of two men: intoxicated individuals resisted and were wanted as draft evaders

The Chernihiv TCR reported that two military reservists were intoxicated, wanted for evading mobilization, and attempted to start a fight.

This was posted on Facebook by the TCR and SS (Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support), Censor.NET reports.

According to them, military personnel from the TCR, together with police officers, tried to check the military registration documents of the two individuals. During the conversation, it was established that they were under the influence of alcohol.

The TCR states that the men allegedly refused to show their documents, began to "aggressively resist," and attempted to start a fight, this was recorded on the servicemen’s body cameras.

Read more: Ground Forces on Hungarian’s death after alleged "beating at TCR": man was mobilized into Armed Forces and went AWOL

Due to their behavior, an administrative protocol was drawn up against them for willful disobedience to law enforcement officers.

"We emphasize that the servicemen of the Chernihiv TCR and SS acted strictly within the framework of current legislation. We also draw special attention to the fact that the circulated video is taken out of context and presented in a distorted manner. Such actions play into the enemy’s hands and harm joint efforts in the field of national security," the military commissariat stated.

Recall that earlier the State Bureau of Investigation announced it is verifying information circulating on social media about a possible incident involving law enforcement officers and servicemen of the TCR in Chernihiv.

Read more: Hungary reports death of its citizen after beating at TCR in Zakarpattia, say media