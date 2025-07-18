TCR soldier beat mobilised man to death in Kyiv. He was taken into custody - media

A serviceman of the security platoon of the Assembly Point of the Kyiv City TCR and SS was taken into custody on suspicion of abuse of power while performing an official task of "supplying mobilisation resources".

This is written by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, Censor.NET informs.

On 7 May 2025, N., a resident of Kyiv, was detained by police officers and the TCR on the street in connection with a violation of the rules of military registration and being wanted. On the same day, the man underwent a MMC, which declared him fit for service.

He was subsequently taken to the Assembly point of the Kyiv City TCR and SS in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

On 8 May, he was sent to one of the training centres, but they did not want to "register" the mobilised man. It turned out that the man had an alcohol addiction, a hip injury and varicose veins. Then he was returned to the Kyiv assembly point.

On 9 May, he was included in another batch of mobilised men and, accompanied by two officers and several servicemen, was sent to a training centre near the village of Starychi, Lviv region.

There, they also refused to take the man. The reasons were the same.

So the man had to be returned to Kyiv. There were quite a few people who were refused by the training centre.

"Late in the evening of 9 May, a major, a senior member of the group, ordered the bus driver to stop near a supermarket so that the mobilised could buy something. At the same time, the major personally allowed N. to buy a can of Revo energy drink, although this energy drink has a certain concentration of alcohol in the liquid. At night, N. drank the energy drink and began to behave in a manner that was not entirely adequate - he ran around the bus, talked loudly, quarreled with representatives of the TCR, disturbed others' sleep and refused to follow orders," the publication writes.

After refusing to comply with the major's order to calm down, one of the TCR soldiers hit N. in the face at least three times, when he fell, the soldier hit him 3-4 times with a taser, grabbed his head and began to beat it on the floor. After that, the TCR soldier started kicking the man in the head and jumping on his chest.

The beating continued for almost the entire journey to Kyiv, with the officers not responding to the actions of their subordinate.

After arriving in Kyiv, the military TCR pulled the man by his feet from the bus and threw him on the assembly point's parade ground.

Later, he was found on the parade ground in the open air, but the paramedics who arrived at the scene only pronounced him dead.

The expert examination found that N. died as a result of a combined head and chest injury, rib fractures and damage to internal organs.

On 11 May, the SBI served the military TCR with a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code (abuse of power by a military official with the use of violence that caused grave consequences under martial law). The punishment is imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years.

On 12 May, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the serviceman in the form of detention in the guardhouse for a period of 2 months.

On 2 July, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the first instance court.

During the consideration of the appeal, the TCR serviceman and his lawyer asked the court to change the measure of restraint to house arrest. The serviceman said that he had a young child and an elderly mother.

He also said that he had serious health problems and needed treatment in a military hospital. On 4 July, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the term of the preventive measure in the form of detention until 11 August.

