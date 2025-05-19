Man’s death at Kharkiv TCR: family reported him missing on May 11 – police

Relatives had been searching for a Kharkiv resident since May 11. On May 12, he jumped out of a window at a district TCR and SS (Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support) and died.

This was reported by Olena Sobolevska, spokesperson for the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The mother reported her son missing to the police on May 11," Sobolevska said.

She clarified that the police are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death. The actions of the military personnel at the enlistment office fall under the jurisdiction of the State Bureau of Investigation, which has been provided with the relevant case materials.

"The investigation is ongoing. Not all expert assessments have been received yet," Sobolevska added.

Oleksandr Bilka, spokesperson for the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation in Poltava, told the outlet’s correspondent that, as of 2:00 p.m. on Monday, the agency had not yet received the documents related to the incident in Kharkiv.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that a man had died on the premises of a TCR in Kharkiv. According to police, "no signs of violent death were found," apart from injuries sustained from falling from a height.

Investigators opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder), with a note indicating suspected suicide. The regional TCR and SS stated that no unlawful actions had been committed against the individual.

Operational Command "East" reported that the head of the District TCR and SS and his deputy have been suspended from their duties for the duration of the investigation into the man’s death at the facility.