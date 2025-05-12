Man opens fire at TCR serviceman in Nikopol after verbal altercation. PHOTOS

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, police detained a local resident who fired a shot at a Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) serviceman following a verbal altercation.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, a TCR and SS serviceman contacted the police on May 10 around 10:00 a.m. and said that, during a check of military registration documents near a local store, a man fired a pistol.

Police identified the suspect as a 34-year-old resident of Nikopol. He had engaged in a verbal dispute with TCR and SS personnel before drawing a firearm and firing a single shot in the direction of a service member. He then fled the scene.

See more: Police detain man who threatened TCR officers with knife in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Police apprehended the suspect within a few hours and seized a firearm with ammunition — preliminarily identified as a signal pistol.

The weapon has been sent for forensic examination, and the shooter has been taken into custody. The investigation also found that the man had previously been convicted of serious crimes.

On May 11, the man was officially charged under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The charge carries a potential sentence of up to seven years in prison.

A preventive measure of detention was imposed on the suspect. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Watch more: Conflict with beating involving TCR in Lviv: military enlistment office says man escaped, taking advantage of scuffle. VIDEO





