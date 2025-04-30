Police detain man who threatened TCR officers with knife in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

In the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv region, investigators opened a criminal investigation into a conflict between TCR employees and a man.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

"On 29 April, the Police Department No. 1 of Kharkiv District Police Department No. 3 received a report from a 102 operator that a conflict had occurred during the check of citizens' IDs," the statement said.

Watch more: TCR officer and police officer scuffle with civilian in Kyiv: enlistment office claims he acted aggressively and provoked fight. VIDEO

A Man threatened TCR with a knife during an inspection

During the document check, the 29-year-old man behaved aggressively and pulled out a knife and threatened to use it.

When the investigative team was leaving, an employee of the Shevchenkivskyi District TCR and SS (Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support) filed a written statement with law enforcement officers. He explained that the offender had failed to check his military records and had threatened him with a knife during the conflict. The physical evidence - the knife - was seized.





The Investigation Sector of the Police Department No. 1 of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 3 of the Kharkiv Region Main Directorate of the National Police opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 1 of Article 129 (threat to kill) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Watch more: Conflict with beating involving TCR in Lviv: military enlistment office says man escaped, taking advantage of scuffle. VIDEO

What penalty does the attacker face?

The applicable article of the Criminal Code provides for probation supervision for up to two years or restriction of liberty for the same period.

An investigation is currently underway.