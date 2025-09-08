Staff sergeant of military unit caused fatal traffic accident in Kyiv: police officer and driver of another car killed. PHOTO

The SBI has opened a criminal investigation into a fatal road accident that killed a law enforcement officer.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

What is known about the accident?

As noted, today at about 05:50 a.m. on Olena Teliha Street in Kyiv, a staff sergeant of a military unit, driving a service vehicle, lost control, skidded and drove into the oncoming lane. There, he collided with another car carrying a police officer. The driver and the passenger, a police officer, died at the scene from their injuries.

See more: Traffic accident in Cherkasy region: three people killed, child hospitalised. PHOTO

Photo: Social media

Photo: Social media

The driver of the police car was injured. Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation arrived at the scene of the accident, a number of examinations were ordered, and all the circumstances of the accident are being established.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 2 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the rules of driving or operation of a combat, special or transport vehicle, which resulted in the death of a person).

Procedural supervision is being carried out by the Kyiv Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.