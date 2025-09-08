Staff sergeant of military unit caused fatal traffic accident in Kyiv: police officer and driver of another car killed. PHOTO
The SBI has opened a criminal investigation into a fatal road accident that killed a law enforcement officer.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.
What is known about the accident?
As noted, today at about 05:50 a.m. on Olena Teliha Street in Kyiv, a staff sergeant of a military unit, driving a service vehicle, lost control, skidded and drove into the oncoming lane. There, he collided with another car carrying a police officer. The driver and the passenger, a police officer, died at the scene from their injuries.
The driver of the police car was injured. Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation arrived at the scene of the accident, a number of examinations were ordered, and all the circumstances of the accident are being established.
Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 2 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the rules of driving or operation of a combat, special or transport vehicle, which resulted in the death of a person).
Procedural supervision is being carried out by the Kyiv Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.
