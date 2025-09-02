Traffic accident in Cherkasy region: three people killed, child hospitalised. PHOTO
On September 2, a fatal road accident occurred in Cherkasy region, leaving several people dead and a child injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Cherkasy region.
Thus, two cars collided near the village of Pishchane.
Preliminary reports suggest that the driver of a Ford Fiesta veered into the oncoming lane and crashed into a VAZ-2110.
As a result, three people were killed on the spot: the 28-year-old Ford driver, the 56-year-old VAZ driver, and his 65-year-old passenger. Another person in the Ford, a young child, sustained injuries and has been hospitalized.
Investigators from the transport crime investigation unit of the regional police have entered the case into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules resulting in the deaths of several people).
Police are currently carrying out the necessary investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the accident.
