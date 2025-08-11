Law enforcement officer who ran over man to death in Cherkasy has been notified of suspicion, - SBI. PHOTO

SBI officers, in cooperation with the Department of Internal Security of the National Police of Ukraine, served a notice of suspicion to a senior sector inspector of the district department of the law enforcement agency in Cherkasy region, who was responsible for a fatal road accident.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Bureau of Investigation.

As noted, in January 2025, a law enforcement officer was driving a car in Cherkasy at night, exceeding the speed limit. She hit a local resident born in 1958 who was crossing the road in the wrong place. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.

According to the experts, the victim was drunk, but the driver showed no signs of alcohol or drug intoxication.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of violation of traffic safety rules, which caused the victim's death (Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.