Lexus runs into ditch in Odesa region - woman killed, 5-year-old injured; media say driver was Reni Mayor Ihor Pliekhov. PHOTOS

A woman was killed and a 5-year-old boy and a man sustained multiple injuries after a Lexus SUV overturned in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.

This was reported by the police of the Odesa region, Censor.NET reports.

Police said the accident occurred on August 30 during the day on the road between the villages of Vvedenka and Svitlodolynske.

Preliminary findings indicate that the 53-year-old driver of the Lexus lost control, veered off the roadway into a ditch, and the vehicle overturned.

"As a result of the accident, a 72-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat died. The driver and a 5-year-old boy who was also in the car were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with multiple injuries. The man will be tested for intoxication," the statement said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

According to local outlet Dumskaya, the accident involved Renі Mayor Ihor Pliekhov. His mother was killed, and his son suffered a broken collarbone.

