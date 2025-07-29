Two Russian motorcycle assault troops collide head‑on on narrow field path. VIDEO
A video has surfaced online showing two Russian motorcycle assault troops ramming into each other head‑on.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows that one of the participants in the combat "coordination" was riding alone, while the other had a passenger.
