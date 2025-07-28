403 1
Defense forces destroyed Russian drones in sky over Kharkiv region and eliminated occupiers. VIDEO
Pilots of the 3rd Heavy Mechanized Iron Brigade destroyed Russian drones in the sky over the Kharkiv region. Additionally, the warriors eliminated enemy occupiers.
The video of the combat work was published on the channel of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, Censor.NET reports.
