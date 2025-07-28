Our fighters eliminate Russian infantry on bicycles in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the area of responsibility of the "Spartan" Brigade in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders continue attempts to advance, even moving toward Ukrainian positions on bicycles.

The video of the elimination of the occupiers appeared on the page of the 3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan" of the National Guard, Censor.NET reports.

"Assault troops on bicycles and disposable infantry. Our UAV operators instantly detect such enemy movements and destroy the occupiers with precise strikes," the defenders noted.

