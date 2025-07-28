779 3
5th SAB fighters destroy occupiers’ shelter, camouflaged motorcycles, mortar position, and vehicle. VIDEO
Fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed an enemy shelter with personnel inside, camouflaged motorcycles, a mortar position, and an occupier’s vehicle.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
