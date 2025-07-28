ENG
5th SAB fighters destroy occupiers’ shelter, camouflaged motorcycles, mortar position, and vehicle. VIDEO

Fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed an enemy shelter with personnel inside, camouflaged motorcycles, a mortar position, and an occupier’s vehicle.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

