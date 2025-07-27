"Denfix" ghost of sky hunts drones and missiles from modernised MiG-29. VIDEO

The pilots of the Western Air Command continue to perform combat missions, defending the Ukrainian sky. Among them is the pilot of the MiG-29 frontline fighter, codenamed "Denfix", who is a real storm for enemy targets.

The video of the pilot's combat work was posted on the page of the Western Air Command, Censor.NET reports.

The Denfix fighter pilot from the Sevastopol Tactical Aviation Brigade is one of the most effective pilots. His combat record includes more than 20 destroyed enemy targets. In particular, Denfix distinguished himself by accurately intercepting a Shahed in the night sky with an air-to-air missile.

Its combat vehicle, the MiG-29 frontline fighter, is one of the main combat aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force. This supersonic aircraft, capable of reaching speeds of over 2,400 km/h, is designed to destroy airborne targets and gain air superiority.

