Police car hits two pedestrians in Pryluky: child killed, - National Police. PHOTO
A fatal traffic accident involving a police vehicle occurred in the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, in which a child was killed.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast, according to Censor.NET.
"The National Police has launched an official investigation into the fatal accident in Pryluky: the police officers have been suspended from their duties," the statement said.
Details of the accident
According to preliminary data, a patrol police response team, responding to a call in a Mitsubishi Outlander service vehicle with flashing lights on, hit two pedestrians at a regulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the accident, a woman was injured and a child was killed.
The National Police leadership immediately launched an internal investigation. The police officers have been suspended from duty while the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
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