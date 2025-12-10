Police car hits two pedestrians in Pryluky: child killed, - National Police. PHOTO

A fatal traffic accident involving a police vehicle occurred in the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, in which a child was killed.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast, according to Censor.NET.

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"The National Police has launched an official investigation into the fatal accident in Pryluky: the police officers have been suspended from their duties," the statement said.

See more: Drunk police officer hits two 17-year-old sisters in Poltava region: both died at scene. PHOTOS

Details of the accident

According to preliminary data, a patrol police response team, responding to a call in a Mitsubishi Outlander service vehicle with flashing lights on, hit two pedestrians at a regulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the accident, a woman was injured and a child was killed.

The National Police leadership immediately launched an internal investigation. The police officers have been suspended from duty while the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Read more: 69 dead and 99 injured: indictments filed in 178 road accident cases "stalled" for years – Kravchenko