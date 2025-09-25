69 dead and 99 injured: indictments filed in 178 road accident cases "stalled" for years – Kravchenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced that indictments have been filed in 178 criminal cases concerning traffic accidents with severe consequences, investigations of which had dragged on for more than 3–5 years. These crashes resulted in 69 deaths, including three children, and left 99 people seriously injured, among them nine children.

Kravchenko reported this, according to Censor.NET.

He said that over the past week, indictments were issued in all 178 cases:

159 against drivers under Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of traffic safety rules;

18 against drivers under the influence of alcohol under Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code;

1 under Article 287 of the Criminal Code — putting technically faulty vehicles into service;

1 under Article 288 of the Criminal Code — violation of traffic safety regulations.

Kravchenko noted that the main causes of fatal accidents are traffic violations and driving under the influence.

"For years, these cases remained without suspects, trials, or verdicts. This will no longer be the case," the prosecutor general assured.

He added that all 178 proceedings are now under the supervision of the Prosecutor General’s Office and regional prosecutors.

