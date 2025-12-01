Drunk police officer hits two 17-year-old sisters in Poltava region: both died at scene. PHOTOS

On the evening of 30 November, in the city of Karlivka, Poltava region, a police officer driving his own Hyundai Tucson car hit two 17-year-old sisters who were walking along the side of the road.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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Both girls died at the scene. According to the OPG, the law enforcement officer initially fled the scene of the accident but returned shortly thereafter. Preliminary tests showed signs of alcohol intoxication.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the tragedy under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules by a person in a state of intoxication, resulting in the death of several people.

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