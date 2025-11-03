Judge served with notice of suspicion over fatal road accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region. PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court in Ternopil region was served with a notice of suspicion for violating traffic safety rules, resulting in the death of a pedestrian and injuries to another person.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

What the investigation has established so far

According to the investigation, on October 31, 2025, in the village of Fraha, Ivano-Frankivsk district, on the Mukachevo–Lviv highway, the suspect, driving a Lexus UX 250h toward Lviv, failed to reduce speed when approaching an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing and struck two pedestrians.

Watch more: Fatal accident at checkpoint: two soldiers near Odesa fatally hit by truck. VIDEO

One pedestrian killed

As a result of the accident, one pedestrian died at the scene, while the other sustained injuries.















Watch more: Bodies of Russian guards being removed from wrecked truck after car accident in Dagestan. VIDEO

Data from the Office of the Prosecutor General

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the territorial office of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

A submission has been sent to the High Council of Justice (HCJ) seeking consent to remand the suspect judge in custody, along with a motion to temporarily suspend her from administering justice in connection with the criminal proceedings.

The HCJ is scheduled to consider these filings at today’s sitting.

Read more on our Telegram channel