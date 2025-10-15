Bodies of Russian guards being removed from wrecked truck after car accident in Dagestan. VIDEO

A road accident involving a Rosgvardiya military truck occurred in Dagestan. The accident occurred in the Untsukul district when the driver lost control and collided with a car.

According to Censor.NET, two servicemen were killed on the spot, and nine others were injured of varying severity.

