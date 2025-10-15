Bodies of Russian guards being removed from wrecked truck after car accident in Dagestan. VIDEO
A road accident involving a Rosgvardiya military truck occurred in Dagestan. The accident occurred in the Untsukul district when the driver lost control and collided with a car.
According to Censor.NET, two servicemen were killed on the spot, and nine others were injured of varying severity.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password