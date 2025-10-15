ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12645 visitors online
News Video
6 320 16

Bodies of Russian guards being removed from wrecked truck after car accident in Dagestan. VIDEO

A road accident involving a Rosgvardiya military truck occurred in Dagestan. The accident occurred in the Untsukul district when the driver lost control and collided with a car.

According to Censor.NET, two servicemen were killed on the spot, and nine others were injured of varying severity.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: DIU eliminated lieutenant colonel and two other Rosgvardiya officers in Stavropol Krai. VIDEO

Author: 

Dagestan (15) Accident (390) Russian Federal National Guard Troops Service (27)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 