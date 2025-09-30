ENG
DIU eliminated lieutenant colonel and two other Rosgvardiya officers in Stavropol Krai. VIDEO

On 27 September, Ukrainian intelligence, together with the Caucasus Liberation Movement, killed a Rosgvardiya lieutenant colonel and two other servicemen in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a Rosgvardiya lieutenant colonel who headed a group of the "Avangard" special forces was killed near the village of Tambukan in Stavropol Krai. His assistant and driver were killed along with him.

The group of soldiers was reportedly heading to a training ground but did not reach their destination.

