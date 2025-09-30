DIU eliminated lieutenant colonel and two other Rosgvardiya officers in Stavropol Krai. VIDEO
On 27 September, Ukrainian intelligence, together with the Caucasus Liberation Movement, killed a Rosgvardiya lieutenant colonel and two other servicemen in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a Rosgvardiya lieutenant colonel who headed a group of the "Avangard" special forces was killed near the village of Tambukan in Stavropol Krai. His assistant and driver were killed along with him.
The group of soldiers was reportedly heading to a training ground but did not reach their destination.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password