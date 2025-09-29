DIU has released names of 13 Russian commanders involved in missile attacks on Ukraine. PHOTO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released the names of Russian commanders involved in the planning and organisation of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

The list includes 13 high-ranking Russian officers, including commanders, their deputies and chiefs of staff.

Among them, in particular:

Lieutenant General Kobylash Sergey Ivanovich - Commander of the Air Force - Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;

Major General Kuvaldin Sergey Gennadievich - Commander of the Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Russian Aerospace Forces;

Colonel Shevel Serhii Viktorovych - Chief of Staff - First Deputy Commander of the Long-Range Aviation of the Military Air Forces of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation;

Major General Pchela Oleg Vladimirovich - Deputy Commander of the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The military intelligence published information on the places of residence and registration of these Russian military officers, their phone numbers, email addresses, individual tax numbers and social security numbers.

"Identification of persons from among the command staff of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, who were responsible for planning and organising the launch of cruise and aeroballistic missiles against Ukrainian cities, is one of the priority areas of the DIU's work," the statement said.

The DIU added that the obtained materials are sent to national and international justice mechanisms to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence reported that a total of 24 air strikes were recorded between 24 February 2022 and 31 August 2025:

2,354 launches of X-555/X-101/X-55SM missiles from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft;

321 launches of X-22/X-32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft;

171 launches of Dagger aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K/I aircraft.

These strikes were directed at civilian infrastructure: hospitals and maternity hospitals, educational institutions, apartment buildings, and power plants. As a result of the Russian missile terror, thousands of civilians were killed and injured, and large-scale destruction of civilian objects was caused.

Earlier it was reported that the British newspaper The Sunday Times published the names of 13 Russian officers responsible for mass crimes in Bucha at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.