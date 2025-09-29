Putin announced autumn conscription in Russia: over 130,000 people are expected to be drafted into army

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on autumn conscription in 2025. It is expected that 135,000 Russians will be conscripted.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media with reference to the dictator's document.

The autumn draft into the Russian Armed Forces begins on October 1.

"From October 1 to December 31, 2025, conscription into military service of citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 30 who are not in the reserve and are subject to conscription into military service, in the amount of 135,000 people, - the document says.

The Kremlin leader also ordered the release of Russian soldiers whose conscription service had already ended.

It is noted that the decree shall enter into force on the date of its official publication.

