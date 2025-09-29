Another enemy attack on Kherson: one fatality reported, houses and educational institutions also damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian invaders have killed a man in Kherson again. An unknown man became another victim of the occupiers. His identity is being established by the relevant services.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official telegram channel of the Kherson City Military Administration.

The occupiers continue to massively shell Kherson with various types of weapons. In the morning, the enemy attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city. One of the shells hit the roof of a multi-storey building.

The ceiling in one of the apartments was pierced. The blast wave smashed windows in several nearby buildings. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Utility services are currently dealing with the aftermath of the shelling. Social workers of Kherson CMA visited all the apartments in the damaged buildings and provided necessary consultations.

Yesterday evening, Russian terrorists attacked residential areas of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from the air. The extent of the damage is being investigated. There were no reports of injuries.

Several educational institutions in Dniprovskyi district came under enemy fire over the past day. In the educational institution that suffered the most, almost a hundred windows, 9 interior doors and the roof of about 400 square metres were damaged.















Read more: Former Kherson Mayor Mykolaienko on surrender of city: There was "fifth column" in leadership positions in region. Blowing up Antonivskyi Bridge would have allowed resistance