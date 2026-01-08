Kyivavtodor warned of difficult weather conditions: drivers advised to switch to public transport

Kyiv is preparing for worsening weather conditions. On Thursday morning, 8 January, forecasters predict heavy snowfall.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Oleksandr Fedorenko, head of the "Kyivavtodor" corporation, in a statement to RBC-Ukraine.

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Precipitation intensity may reach 4–5 centimetres of snow per hour. The active phase of snowfall will last approximately until 16:00–17:00.

Public utilities are already preparing to work in enhanced mode to ensure transport traffic and the safety of city residents.

Preparation of road services

"Kyivavtodor" notes that special equipment will be used preventively. Road workers will treat streets with anti-icing materials and form columns for prompt cleaning of the roadway.

"On Thursday morning, weather conditions are expected to deteriorate, with 4–5 cm of snow per hour. And around 4–5 p.m., there will be heavy snow," emphasised Oleksandr Fedorenko.

Public utilities urge drivers and pedestrians to take weather conditions into account and plan their journeys in advance.

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Recommendations for residents of the capital

The city authorities have provided a number of recommendations to help reduce traffic congestion and speed up the clean-up of the city:

drivers are advised to use public transport.

car owners are asked not to park on the roadside.

cars that obstruct the work of equipment may be towed away.

pedestrians are advised to be careful and cross the road only at designated places.

Such measures will enable municipal services to deal more effectively with the consequences of bad weather and maintain the stable operation of urban infrastructure.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that unscheduled power cuts were possible in Ukraine due to deteriorating weather conditions.

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