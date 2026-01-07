Investigation has been launched into facts published by media regarding underground school on territory of monastery in Kyiv, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv Region have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding an underground school on the territory of a monastery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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What is known?

As noted, the basis for initiating criminal proceedings was the facts revealed in a journalistic investigation into the activities of an underground educational institution on the territory of one of the monasteries in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. According to the information made public, children at this school were taught using Soviet textbooks and were encouraged to sing Soviet songs.

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Actions of law enforcement agencies

"As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the creation and operation of the educational institution, checking whether the children attended state educational institutions where they were supposed to study officially, and also determining the sources of funding for the underground school," the statement said.

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The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. All established facts will be legally assessed in accordance with the requirements of criminal law.

What preceded this?