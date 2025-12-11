Approach to status of Russian language and UOC-MP to be determined by EU legislation, - Zelenskyy

In accordance with Ukraine's future membership in the European Union, the approach to the status of the Russian language and the activities of the UOC-MP, as demanded by the Russian Federation in the peace deal, will be determined by European legislation and international law.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists.

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When asked whether the Americans support Russia's position on the status of the Russian language and the UOC-MP, Zelenskyy replied that such issues would be resolved in accordance with European legislation.

"In our draft framework agreement, these 20 points are all written in accordance with international law. International law is a fact that everyone must recognise, and it is the only thing that can unite everyone. We have formulated our approach to some of the points in accordance with the fact that Ukraine will be a member of the European Union in the future. Therefore, our attitude to such issues will be in line with European legislation – with the norms that are fundamental to the European Union," the president said.

Read more: Russian no longer protected language in Ukraine: Rada removes it from text of European Charter on Languages

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